A coop retro game with Tetris, Pacman and shmup gameplay.

Also playable solo, but harder. :)

May 21st: New online version 1.0 is here in beta!

v1.0-online-beta3 release notes - all releases

For linux users, a flatpak is available thanks to Jehan's contribution!

Run it from the Godot editor

Godot is the great Free Software game engine used to develop Shooting Pactris.

You can download it from their website.

Then download the Shooting Pactris godot project files, unzip it and open the project.godot file with Godot. From within the editor, press F5 to start the game.

This is the most secure way to go, instead of running the executables hereunder (but they are not evil, I swear).

Using git

If you know how to use git, it allows for easier updates.

Instead of downloading and extracting the zip file, simply run:

git clone https://framagit.org/nicooo/shpactris



Subsequently run git pull to update your game to the latest version.

Executables

It is generally a really bad idea to download and run random software from the Internet! Although I affirm that there's nothing bad in these files, you don't have to trust me. See the previous section on running Shooting Pactris from Godot instead (then you can put your trust in Godot, which is mature software and whose team has been around for years).

Download the executable game file for your platform:

Gameplay

The player(s) move around Pacman and the ship.

Pacman

moves around in the maze

avoids being eaten by ghosts

eats enemy bullets to protect the ship

(only yellow ones) can also throw its own shadow to catch enemy bullets...



... and teleport to shadow's position! (hold key/button, then release to teleport)



when it collects 8 bullets, a power-up appears

pushes green tetris pieces left and right

left and right makes green tetris pieces rush down

The Ship

moves around, unaffected by the maze

avoids being hit by enemy bullets (yellow circles fired by red tetris pieces )

) fires bullets that will

kill ghosts, thus protecting pacman



rotate green tetris pieces

freezes green tetris pieces to move them around (limited)

Tet ris

Red tetris pieces shoot at the ship and cannot be destroyed, or controlled. They eventually "become friends", turn to green and start moving down like in regular tetris.

Green tetris pieces cannot be controlled directly. Instead, they can be pushed left and right by Pacman, frozen-moved and rotated by the ship.

Every completed tetris line disappears and grants an extra frost beam! (Even 3 beams for 2 lines completed at once, 6 for 3 lines and 10 for 4 lines!)

Items (power-ups)

An item appears in the maze for every 10 enemy bullets collected.

Heart : grants an extra life

: grants an extra life Bubble : grants players a protection bubble (fades away)

: grants players a protection bubble (fades away) Slow-mo: makes enemies slower for a short period of time

Controls

Controls are displayed in-game (as of v0.9.2).

2 players, 2 controllers

This is the easiest way to play Shooting Pactris (although it may break friendships).

1 player, 1 controller

You wanted it hardcore, here you go.

Keyboard

You can always use the following keys to move Pacman or the ship, be it:

Solo play controlling both

Coop mode: one controller for the ship or Pacman, keyboard for the second player

Coop mode with two players on the same keyboard

Contribute

Bugs and ideas

Contact me to report bugs or submit an issue to the git repository.

You can also create new graphics for the game by simply replacing the existing images.

Code

You are more than welcome to contribute code to the git repository.

Money

The project does not need money. You can donate to Godot instead!

Licence

Shooting Pactris is Free Software under the AGPLv3. You can use, share, study and improve it!

Contact

on Mastodon

on [matrix]: @nicooo:converser.eu

Media

Credits

Graphics

All graphics are home made and CC0.

Game sounds

Shooting Pactris plays sounds from all these sources: